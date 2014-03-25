No tension with Galliani, says Milan coach Seedorf

Reports in the Italian media have suggested that Seedorf, who was appointed in January following the exit of Massimiliano Allegri, is under pressure following a disappointing run of results.

Milan are winless in five games across all competitions and sit 12th in Serie A, although Sunday's 1-1 draw at Lazio at least brought a streak of four consecutive defeats to an end.

Chief executive and vice-president Galliani accompanied the team on the trip to the capital at the request of Seedorf and will do the same on Wednesday when Milan visit Fiorentina.

Barbara Berlusconi, who shares the role of Milan vice-president and chief executive with Galliani, revealed earlier this week that Seedorf's appointment was made by father and owner Silvio Berlusconi.

But Seedorf is adamant he has always had strong communication with Galliani.

"There has never been any tension between us," Seedorf said. "When there are many outside factors, it's easy to make people believe in many different situations.

"But the communication between myself and the chief executive Galliani has always been with the best interest of Milan and it will remain so.

"I have a way of living that allows me to deal with all the pressure. I've always been a winner because of this and I will not lose this.

"I get up reasonably early and I work hard. I always work for the good of the team and for the results."