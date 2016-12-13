No way I will change, says defiant Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Manchester City are struggling, but is adamant he will never change his tactics.

City initially impressed during what is the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach's debut Premier League season, but have suffered two damaging league defeats in succession, going down 3-1 at home to title rivals Chelsea and 4-2 away to Leicester City to fall seven points off top spot.

Addressing the media ahead of a home match against Watford on Wednesday, Guardiola insisted he will not alter the distinctive approach that brought him such success in LaLiga and the Bundesliga.

"No. No way," he said when asked about a potential change in style. "We are going to play the way I feel.

"I believe in the way I like to play, I am sorry. If I cannot do that, the chairman will decide. But there's no way I will change."

Referring to City's demise at the hands of the Foxes on Saturday, he added: "I saw the game again, we didn't deserve what happened.

"The players suffered the same like me and you have to minimise that. It's tough.

"Of course I have to adapt [to the Premier League], but that doesn't mean I change the way I believe. You have to play in this kind of way. It's the best way.

"I thought maybe it would be [a] shorter [time] to adapt, but I am pretty sure it will happen. If people want me to fail, there's nothing I can say.

"Here you have to control the second ball. Without that you cannot survive. We were able to do it earlier in the season.

"The last month we have to accept it's not going well. The last games at home we didn't win. I don't have [an excuse]."

Guardiola confirmed experienced midfielder Yaya Toure is available to face the Hornets despite accepting a drink-driving charge this week.

"[He] is ready to play," said Guardiola. "He is in squad as normal."