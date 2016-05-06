No West Ham bid for Batshuayi - Bilic

Slaven Bilic insists West Ham have not made an offer for Marseille striker Michy Batshuayi.

Recent reports suggested the Premier League outfit are keen to lure the Belgium international away from his current club and have already launched a formal bid.

However, Bilic has made it clear there is no truth in the reports.

"Batshuayi is a top striker who plays for a big club, scoring goals there," Bilic said at a news conference.

"He's been playing at top level for a few years. He's a very good player.

"But that's all I can say at this moment. It is simply not true that we have made a bid. What's in the papers is not true."

Bilic admitted West Ham are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of next season and believes their recent progress allows them to bring in players who would not have been interested in joining the club in the past.

"We have a good team. But if we're going to buy, they have to be better than [the players] we have. It's not easy to find," he added.

"On the other hand, a good season, the Olympic Stadium, West Ham are growing as a club. Many players who were not on our list last year seem to be very keen on coming, or are at least considering us as an option.

"Some of those players can be young prospects."