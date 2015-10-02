No wings for Ings after England call-up

Liverpool forward Danny Ings was delighted to earn a maiden England call up – even though it meant hastily changing his holiday plans.

Ings was a regular for the England Under-21 side under Gareth Southgate as he came to prominence at Burnley last season.

Since joining Liverpool during the close season, Ings has scored twice in seven appearances across all competitions and has been rewarded for that form by national team boss Roy Hodgson.

The 23-year-old was not banking on being involved in the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania and was set for a break to visit family in Southampton.

"To be honest I was shocked, I didn't expect it at all," Ings told Sky Sports.

"I already had flights booked to see family back home in Southampton in the international break so they got cancelled swiftly.

"I got a text in the morning just before I met up with the lads [for Liverpool's Europa League tie with Sion].

"It means the world to me. It was my dream as a kid to get the call and now I've got the call it is unbelievable. It is a huge boost for me as a player and for my career so I'll take great confidence from that moving forward.

"It means so much to me and my family and hopefully it is something I can build on.

"It is great that people are recognising your hard work and what you try to do for the team and the fans but it is something I honestly didn't expect.

"For me it is about developing every day and I feel I am improving every day here. It is a great club and a great foundation and hopefully we can have success together."

Before he can turn his attention to a potential first taste of senior international football though, Ings and Liverpool must address the small matter of an eagerly anticipated Merseyside derby away to Everton on Sunday.