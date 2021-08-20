No worries for Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl ahead of Manchester United game

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester United.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a near fully-fit squad but will not be able to call on the services of midfielder Will Smallbone (knee).

Defensive duo Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento are in line to make their home debuts while Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is yet to make his bow.

New signing Raphael Varane is pushing to make his Manchester United debut at St Mary’s but goalkeeper Dean Henderson is still building fitness after contracting coronavirus.

The 28-year-old defender was not signed in time to play against Leeds last weekend but has impressed since arriving, while striker Edinson Cavani has also been training after returning from an extended summer break.

Winger Jadon Sancho is pushing for his first start, midfielder Jesse Lingard is available after a recent positive Covid-19 test, but forward Marcus Rashford and left-back Alex Telles remain out. Winger Amad Diallo and defender Eric Bailly are back from the Olympics.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Diallo, A Armstrong, Forster, Stephens, Djenepo, Tella, Ferry, Obafemi, Walcott, Livramento, Broja.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Varane, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, James, Sancho, Diallo, Martial, Greenwood, Cavani.