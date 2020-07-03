No worries for Wolves

Wolves have no new fitness worries ahead of Saturday’s visit of Arsenal.

Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the 1-0 win at Aston Villa last week.

He replaced Leander Dendoncker in Wolves’ last home game – a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth – but the midfielder impressed and scored the winner in last weekend’s triumph at Villa.

Arsenal have midfielder Lucas Torreira fit and available for the trip to Molineux.

The Uruguay international has been sidelined since March with an ankle injury but could return this weekend.

Mesut Ozil (back) faces a fitness test while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Kilman, Burr, Neves, Saiss, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence, Jota, Traore, Campana, Neto,

Arsenal provisional squad: Martinez, Macey, Bellerin, Soares, Sokratis, Luiz, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.