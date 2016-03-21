Noble keen to forget about England snub

West Ham captain Mark Noble is eager to forget about being overlooked for the England squad.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who has never been capped at senior level, was not selected for Roy Hodgson's squad ahead of the games with Germany and Netherlands despite playing in 29 of 30 possible matches in his club's impressive Premier League season.

Noble will instead focus on his upcoming testimonial match against a West Ham all-stars team on March 28, but accepted it would have been a welcome dilemma had he been presented with a diary clash by being selected for the national team.

"I am just getting on with playing my football and getting on playing for West Ham," he said to London 24.

"I have got my testimonial coming up which is fantastic and is going to be a great day for me and the family as well as for the West Ham fans.

"We have some real good old heroes coming back, so I have put England to the back of my mind and I am just looking forward to the next week coming.

"We would have crossed that bridge [a fixture clash] if it came to it, but we haven't. Of course, it would have been a nice dilemma, but it has gone now."

Uncapped Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater was among the players selected ahead of Noble by manager Hodgson.