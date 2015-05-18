Noble wants Allardyce's future sorted out

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has urged the club's hierarchy to make a decision on Sam Allardyce's future as soon as possible.

Allardyce is out of contract at the end of the Premier League season and despite leading West Ham to an expected mid-table finish and possibly the UEFA Europa League via the Fair Play standings, the Englishman is tipped to lose his job at Upton Park.

The 60-year-old, who has overseen just three wins in their past 20 league matches following Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Everton, recently said his future will be decided once the campaign has concluded but Noble wants West Ham to start planning for next term.

"As players we don't know what goes on in the background between the manager and the chairman," the 28-year-old said.

"Obviously the manager has done very well in the last three years, got promoted and finished as a firm Premier League team since.

"I'm pretty sure the chairman and manager will sit down and have a chat in the next couple of weeks and hopefully we can get everything sorted.

"Once the Europa League is confirmed, we'll know where we have to be and who we play and how many players we're going to have to get in the squad because you need to have fresh legs for that competition and at the moment our squad isn't big enough."

West Ham end their season at Newcastle United on Sunday.