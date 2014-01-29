Nocerina demoted after players feign injury

The derby fixture at the Stadio Arechi in November was called off after 21 minutes, with the visitors having made three substitutions and withdrawn five players due to injury.

Nocerino's players had reportedly received threats prior to the match from sections of their own supporters, who had been banned from watching themselves.

A statement from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the club will be demoted and fined €10,000, while several members of the club have been issued various punishments.

The FIGC statement read: "Nocerina will be excluded from the championship due to sporting fraud, with the relegation to one of the lower category tournaments decided by the Federal Council and a €10,000 fine.

"The judgment is valid immediately and will be notified this morning to the Lega Pro and the parties involved. In addition to that, three executives of the club will be inhibited from any involvement in sport for three years and six months, seven coaches and players will be disqualified from one year to three years and six months while six other players have been cleared of all charges.

"These are the rulings of the National Disciplinary Commission regarding the match between Salernitana and Nocerina, a Lega Pro match that was suspended last November 10th after 21 minutes due to Nocerina not having the required number of players on the pitch."