Nocerino and Borriello eager to impress

The Italian international duo each completed loan moves to Upton Park for the remainder of the season on Saturday, Nocerino arriving from Milan and Borriello from Roma.

Both players could make their first appearances for Sam Allardyce's struggling side against title-chasing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Nocerino told West Ham's official website: "This is a very beautiful fixture. It's an emotional time for me, making my first appearance for the club and with Chelsea's reputation and how they play at home.

"This is a fantastic stadium in which to play my first game for the club and, once the whistle is blown, I will do everything I can to get the points for West Ham."

Borriello added: "I've come over to play and I feel ready to play now.

"If the coach wants me to play on Wednesday then I'll be ready."