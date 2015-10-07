Nolito: Barcelona rumours won't change me

Celta Vigo star Nolito insists persistent rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona will not change him as a person or a player.

The 28-year-old former Benfica star was linked with a close-season move back to his former club at Camp Nou, but ultimately stayed put and recently helped Celta to a famous 4-1 win over Barca as speculation over his long-term future continues.

The forward has scored five times in seven La Liga games to kick off the season and has been rewarded with a call-up to the Spain squad for their Euro 2016 qualification matches against Luxembourg and Ukraine.

Despite the continued suggestions that a move to Barcelona could be imminent, Nolito is attempting not to lose focus on Celta nor become distracted ahead of an important week in his international career.

"I try to be calm and disconnected from everything that is said about me," he said at the national team's press conference. "I try to be the same as I always am and stay happy.

"I am calm and I just want to continue doing well with Celta. I have a contract with Celta and I am truly focused on them.

"I do understand that things are being said. I woke up to breakfast and saw myself on the cover [of the newspapers in Barcelona].

"Whatever has to happen will happen."

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez has repeatedly spoken positively about Nolito in recent weeks and said on Monday the player was demonstrating his quality every week.