Nolito: Messi made the difference

Manchester City attacker Nolito praised Lionel Messi and felt the star was the difference in Barcelona's 4-0 Champions League win.

Messi scored a hat-trick and set up Neymar as Barca claimed a convincing victory at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

In an eventful encounter, City had goalkeeper Claudio Bravo sent off, Jeremy Mathieu saw red for Barca and Neymar missed a penalty.

Nolito had no doubt as to who was decisive in the Group C clash.

"Messi is the best player in the world so he makes the difference," he said, via the club's website.

"When he gets the ball he always does something, a goal or an assist."

City were only trailing 1-0 when Bravo was sent off, and Barca took advantage to secure a comfortable three points.

Nolito felt the scoreline was harsh on his team, saying: "We played well in the first half, we had our chances but in the second half we were unlucky.

"This is football, we need to keep going. Today was a very hard game against Barca, but we did not deserve to lose 4-0."

Pep Guardiola's men are now winless in four in all competitions ahead of hosting Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.