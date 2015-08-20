Nolito open to Barca switch

Celta Vigo forward Nolito insists he will only consider a move to Barcelona if the deal is the best thing for his career.

The 28-year-old has scored 27 goals in his last two Liga seasons at Celta, the first under current Barca coach Luis Enrique, and he has been linked as the man to replace Pedro at Camp Nou should the latter move to the Premier League.

Pedro has been widely linked with a move to Manchester United, but their title rivals Chelsea have since been reported as being at the front of the queue for his signature.

His impending departure has increased speculation Nolit, who earned his first Spain cap in November, could take his place at Barca, but the forward insists he will only switch if the deal is right.

"Celta are in charge," he told Radio Marca Vigo. "There's a release clause and if Barca really want me, they will have to speak to my club.

"Playing there [regularly at Barca] would be difficult, but even if you play less, playing for Barcelona gives you lots of things.

"Celta is my home, but if I go to Barca, it'll be because I think it's best.

"If it were about money, I wouldn't be here anymore. I've had offers to earn more, but Barca are the champions of the league and the Champions League."

With Barca currently unable to register players due to a transfer embargo, were Nolito to join he would have to join Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan on the sidelines until January.