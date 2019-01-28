Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after cup thriller

Barnet secured a fourth-round FA Cup replay at Brentford after holding the Championship side to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Hive on Monday.

With Swansea City awaiting the winners, Barnet followed up an away victory at Sheffield United in the previous round by again going toe-to-toe with second-tier opposition.

Brentford twice hit the same post in the first half before Ollie Watkins' long-range strike found the bottom-left corner.

But Shaquile Coulthirst stabbed in following the interval after good work from Ephron Mason-Clark, and then doubled his tally amid a frantic scramble in the visitors' area three minutes later.

6 - The 3-3 draw between Barnet and Brentford was the highest score draw in the FA Cup involving a non-league side and a side from the top two tiers since November 1926 – non-league Weymouth recording a 4-4 draw away to second tier Reading in November 1926. Belter.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 28, 2019

A highly contentious penalty decision brought Brentford back into the match, though, as Watkins went down under no contact and Neal Maupay converted from the spot.

Brentford kicked on and looked to have settled the tie with Sergi Canos' smart finish, yet a sublime free-kick from substitute Dan Sparkes pegged Thomas Frank's side back once more.