Non-league duo chasing derby days in FA Cup
Mouth-watering derbies await FC Halifax Town and Shildon if they can book their places in the FA Cup first round.
Monday's draw paired Halifax with Yorkshire neighbours and 2013 League Cup finalists Bradford City if they can overcome fellow non-league outfit Chorley.
Halifax reformed in 2008 and are currently riding high in the Conference Premier along with Gateshead, who could meet the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition.
Shildon will make the short trip north from County Durham if they can beat Norton United in a replay.
Non-league counterparts AFC Fylde face a long haul to take on Plymouth Argyle, while Exeter City are another League Two team who must guard against a potential upset when they travel to Warrington Town.
"The chairman promised us a few quid if we got league opposition so the lads will be made up with that," Warrington manager Shaun Reid - younger brother of former Everton and England midfielder Peter - told the BBC.
Coventry City, who upset the odds to take the trophy in 1987, welcome Worcester City to the Ricoh Arena, while Maidstone play at Stevenage having reached the first round for the first time since they reformed in 1992.
League One leaders Bristol City take one Gillingham in an all-third-tier tie and Gary Rowett's successor at Burton Albion will prepare a team to take on Barnsley at Oakwell.
FA Cup first round draw:
Mansfield Town v Concord Rangers
Gosport Borough v Colchester United
Yeovil Town v Crawley Town
York City v AFC Wimbledon
Walsall v Shrewsbury Town
Notts County v Accrington Stanley
Chorley/Halifax Town v Bradford City
Warrington Town v Exeter City
Eastleigh v Alfreton/Lincoln City
Basingstoke/Harrow Borough v Spennymoor Town/AFC Telford
Dagenham & Redbridge v Tammworth/Southport
Weston-Super-Mare v Doncaster Rovers
Peterborough United v Carlisle United
Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town
Bromley v Dartford
Weymouth/Braintree v Chesterfield
Chelmsford City/Barnet v Wycombe Wanderers
Gillingham v Bristol City
Portsmouth v Aldershot Town
Norton United/Shildon v Gateshead
Crewe Alexandra v Sheffield United
Grimsby Town v Oxford United
Tranmere Rovers v Bristol Rovers
Southend United v Chester FC
Luton Town v Newport County
Stevenage v Maidstone United
Bury v Nuneaton Town/Hemel Hempstead
Cambridge United v Fleetwood Town
Eastbourne Borough/Dover Athletic v Morecambe
Port Vale v MK Dons
Macclesfield Town/Wrexham v Woking
Plymouth Argyle v AFC Fylde
Barnsley v Burton Albion
Hartlepool United v East Thurrock United
Coventry City v Worcester City
Oldham Athletic v Leyton Orient
Canvey Island/Havant & Waterlooville v Preston North End
Blyth Spartans v Altrincham
Forest Green v Scunthorpe United
