Non-league duo chasing derby days in FA Cup

Monday's draw paired Halifax with Yorkshire neighbours and 2013 League Cup finalists Bradford City if they can overcome fellow non-league outfit Chorley.

Halifax reformed in 2008 and are currently riding high in the Conference Premier along with Gateshead, who could meet the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition.

Shildon will make the short trip north from County Durham if they can beat Norton United in a replay.

Non-league counterparts AFC Fylde face a long haul to take on Plymouth Argyle, while Exeter City are another League Two team who must guard against a potential upset when they travel to Warrington Town.

"The chairman promised us a few quid if we got league opposition so the lads will be made up with that," Warrington manager Shaun Reid - younger brother of former Everton and England midfielder Peter - told the BBC.

Coventry City, who upset the odds to take the trophy in 1987, welcome Worcester City to the Ricoh Arena, while Maidstone play at Stevenage having reached the first round for the first time since they reformed in 1992.

League One leaders Bristol City take one Gillingham in an all-third-tier tie and Gary Rowett's successor at Burton Albion will prepare a team to take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

FA Cup first round draw:

Mansfield Town v Concord Rangers

Gosport Borough v Colchester United

Yeovil Town v Crawley Town

York City v AFC Wimbledon

Walsall v Shrewsbury Town

Notts County v Accrington Stanley

Chorley/Halifax Town v Bradford City

Warrington Town v Exeter City

Eastleigh v Alfreton/Lincoln City

Basingstoke/Harrow Borough v Spennymoor Town/AFC Telford

Dagenham & Redbridge v Tammworth/Southport

Weston-Super-Mare v Doncaster Rovers

Peterborough United v Carlisle United

Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town

Bromley v Dartford

Weymouth/Braintree v Chesterfield

Chelmsford City/Barnet v Wycombe Wanderers

Gillingham v Bristol City

Portsmouth v Aldershot Town

Norton United/Shildon v Gateshead

Crewe Alexandra v Sheffield United

Grimsby Town v Oxford United

Tranmere Rovers v Bristol Rovers

Southend United v Chester FC

Luton Town v Newport County

Stevenage v Maidstone United

Bury v Nuneaton Town/Hemel Hempstead

Cambridge United v Fleetwood Town

Eastbourne Borough/Dover Athletic v Morecambe

Port Vale v MK Dons

Macclesfield Town/Wrexham v Woking

Plymouth Argyle v AFC Fylde

Barnsley v Burton Albion

Hartlepool United v East Thurrock United

Coventry City v Worcester City

Oldham Athletic v Leyton Orient

Canvey Island/Havant & Waterlooville v Preston North End

Blyth Spartans v Altrincham

Forest Green v Scunthorpe United