Non-League footballer banned after allegedly wielding knife at Clapton fan

Unsurprisingly, the player has been slapped with a life ban from his club and is now being investigated by the Hertfordshire FA and local police, according to the Guardian.

It is alleged that he was spat at by a Clapton fan, before going back to the dressing room and getting the knife towards the end of the Essex Senior League fixture on Saturday.

The match was abandoned in the 95th minute as a result.

Sawbridgeworth’s secretary Richard Hogg told the Guardian: "The club are helping Hertfordshire FA, who in turn are working with the local police force to investigate an alleged incident at an adult non-league football game at Sawbridgeworth Town FC.

"Rather than wait until the end of the investigation, we have already taken action regarding this matter and have suspended the player with immediate effect.

"He will never play for the club again and has been given a life ban from the ground."

