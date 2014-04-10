Noone set to miss remainder of season

Noone was introduced shortly after the hour mark last Saturday, but could do little to prevent his side falling to a 3-0 loss that plunged them further into the Premier League relegation mire.

The exact nature of the 26-year-old's injury remains unclear, with some reports suggesting it is an abdominal problem, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he will visit a specialist concerning the issue.

"Craig took a bad knock against Crystal Palace and is going to the USA to see a specialist," he told members of the Cardiff City Supporters Trust at a function.

"We have to find out exactly how serious it is and I doubt we will see him back this season.

"He is a player who makes things happen for us and he has been terrific, but we will have to do without him over these next few weeks."

Noone himself took to Twitter to express his bitter disappointment about missing Cardiff's crucial run-in.

"Devastated to be missing the remaining five games through injury but I'll be supporting the lads right till the end!!" he wrote.