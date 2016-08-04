Northampton kits fail to arrive in time for season opener

League One new boys Northampton Town have been left without a home kit for their opening match of the season following a shipping delay.

The Cobblers are due to host Fleetwood Town on Saturday, but the club claims port issues in Antwerp and Rotterdam mean elements of the new strip will not arrive in time.

Robert Page's men will now have to wear their white away kit for the fixture as an emergency measure, with red-faced chairman Kelvin Thomas describing the incident as a "reputational hit" for the club, which he said would suffer a "financial impact".

"What is important is nothing distracts us from Saturday's game and to be worrying about what kit and which sizes are going to arrive is unacceptable and therefore a decision had to be made," said Thomas.

"There is also a part of me that feels if the fans haven't got their home shirts then we don't want to wear them either.

"We have received the relevant permissions from the Football League and informed both Fleetwood Town and Saturday’s referee."

Club statement: Chairman Kelvin Thomas provides an update on the Home kit August 4, 2016

Supporters who pre-ordered the new team wear have been offered a free t-shirt as compensation.