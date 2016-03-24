Northern Ireland striker Lafferty joins Birmingham on loan

Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty has signed for Championship side Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

The striker has struggled for game time at Norwich City this season, making a solitary appearance in the Premier League, and joins a Birmingham team with an outside chance of finishing in the Championship play-off places.

Norwich have a 28-day recall option on Lafferty, who is a key player for Northern Ireland and is currently on international duty for the friendlies against Wales and Slovenia.

The 28-year-old scored seven goals as Michael O'Neill's men qualified for Euro 2016 by finishing top of Group F.