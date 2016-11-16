Norway coach Hogmo resigns

Norway coach Per-Mathias Hogmo has resigned from the role amid the country's ailing World Cup qualifying campaign.

Friday's 2-1 loss to Czech Republic left them second from bottom in Group C, with their sole win having come against minnows San Marino.

The news was confirmed by the Norwegian Football Federation on Wednesday.

Hogmo, who was contracted until 2017, took the job in 2013 towards the end of a failed bid to reach Brazil 2014.

He led Norway to the play-offs for Euro 2016, but oversaw a 3-1 aggregate loss to Hungary.

Norway have not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000.