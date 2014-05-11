Norwich to appoint new manager 'within a week'

The club's exit from the Premier League was all but confirmed already heading into Sunday's clash with Arsenal, and interim boss Neil Adams saw his side go down without much of a fight as they rounded off their season with a 2-0 defeat on the final day.

Adams has been in temporary charge since Chris Hughton's departure early last month, but has been unable to engineer a single win during his five games in the dugout.

The 48-year-old has expressed his desire to continue in the role on a permanent basis, and suggested on Sunday that he expects a decision on the next Norwich boss to be made in the next few days.

And the club have now confirmed that will be the case, releasing a statement on their official website that revealed an appointment is expected "within a week".

"Everyone at Norwich City shares our fans' deep disappointment that we have been unable to secure Premier League status for a fourth consecutive season, despite the best efforts of players and staff at Carrow Road and Colney," the statement read.

"We'd like to thank our fantastic supporters for their unswerving and passionate backing home and away in what has been a very challenging season for everyone connected with Norwich City. As always, the 'Yellow Army' has been a credit to their football club and to the county of Norfolk.

"The board fully accepts that mistakes have been made which have contributed to our relegation.

"It is always our stated strategy to improve the squad in every transfer window. We backed the manager with the funds to sign a number of players this season with every intention of improving the squad, but unfortunately that improvement did not materialise.

"Work is already under way to learn from the experiences of this season and to prepare for a busy summer as we focus all of our energies and resources on competing in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

"The next step is to confirm who will be our manager next season and this process is under way now. Neil Adams, who has done an admirable job in difficult circumstances, is one of a number of candidates the board is talking to.

"The board will confirm who our manager will be in the 2014-15 season in a statement to supporters within a week."