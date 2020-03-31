Norwich become latest Premier League club to start furloughing staff

Norwich have become the latest Premier League club to start furloughing staff.

The Canaries, bottom of the top flight, will utilise the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, which allows staff to claim 80 per cent of their wages, to a maximum of £2,500 per mont

The club will then top up the money to ensure their staff receive their full salary.

Newcastle and Tottenham have already begun the process of furloughing non-playing staff because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted football across the world.

Norwich City will begin the process of furloughing members of its staff who are unable to work at this time.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 31, 2020

A Norwich statement read: “Owing to the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Norwich City Football Club will begin the process of furloughing members of its staff who are unable to work at this time.

“Under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the furloughing of staff will safeguard future jobs and help sustain the club throughout this period.

“The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will mean that 80 percent of the salaries of furloughed staff, up to £2,500 per month per individual, will be paid by the government.

“The club will top up the money received from the scheme to ensure that all furloughed staff receive their usual salary in full.

“Where necessary, part-time and casual staff will also be furloughed.

“As part of the scheme, furloughed staff will not be permitted to carry out work for the club. The club will continue to monitor and review the situation as it develops.”