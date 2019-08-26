Norwich boss Daniel Farke plans changes for Crawley clash

Daniel Farke insists he will have to rotate his Norwich side for their Carabao Cup second-round tie at Crawley.

The newly-promoted Canaries lost 3-2 at home to Chelsea on Saturday and travel to the People’s Pension Stadium with one win from their opening three Premier League games.

Farke has made just one change to his starting line-ups in those fixtures and feels he has no choice but make more alterations for the cup clash.

The likes of loan trio Patrick Roberts, Ralf Fahrmann and Ibrahim Amadou are all expected to play some part as Farke aims to keep fitness levels high.

“We have to make changes,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “The Carabao Cup has the same priority as league games but we need to rest some players.

“I trust all my players, it’s a quick turnaround so it’s important to bring some recreated players onto the pitch.

“The mental and physical load against Chelsea was difficult. I’m not a big believer in too many changes.

“It’s not healthy to make too many changes. But I will make more than two or three changes.

“We are totally respectful for Crawley. We know we are the favourites but we don’t take it as a given.

“You can always have surprises in the cup competitions. It’s probably the most exciting game of their season. They will be highly motivated.”