Norwich capture goalkeeper Kean

Norwich City have made goalkeeper Jake Kean their fifth permanent close-season signing.

The 24-year-old has penned a two-year deal at Carrow Road having been released by Blackburn Rovers, for whom he made 44 first-team appearances during a six-year spell that also included loan stints at Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic.

City boss Alex Neil believes that Kean will provide excellent competition for John Ruddy, Declan Rudd and Remi Matthews.

"Jake is a good, up-and-coming goalkeeper," he said.

"We obviously have Declan Rudd here as our number two goalkeeper and we've sent Remi Matthews out on loan to get match experience, which I think is important for him.

"We needed to make sure we had cover for the goalkeeping position and we wanted to bring in someone who could push Declan. Having spoken to Dean Kiely, we decided that Jake was someone who fits the bill."

Kean joins Robbie Brady, Graham Dorrans, Anthony Andreu and Youssouf Mulumbu as Norwich's new recruits, with Andre Wisdom also joining on loan from Liverpool.