Norwich City 3 West Brom 0: Jarvis and Lafferty makes the difference for Neil's men

Strikes from Matt Jarvis, Kyle Lafferty and an own goal from Sebastien Pocognoli saw Norwich City progress to the fourth round of the League Cup at the expense of West Brom.

Norwich were the better side of the two at Carrow Road, but initially struggled to find an opening in the visitors' defence.

Gary O'Neil came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half, but was unfortunate to hit the post. Jarvis had more luck after the break, though, as he found the net with a stunning finish before Lafferty and an own goal from Pocognoli in the closing stages of the game sent the home side through.

Norwich dominated proceedings in the first 45 minutes and created a number of chances to open the scoring.

The biggest opportunity fell to O'Neil in the 33rd minute, but the midfielder's attempt hit the upright, with Elliott Bennett failing to convert the rebound as he scuffed his left-footed effort wide with just Anders Lindegaard to beat.

Craig Gardner threatened for the away side with a superb long-range strike after the break, but his attempt went just wide.

Norwich were rewarded for their dominance on the hour mark. Dieumerci Mbokani set up Jarvis, who fired home the opener off the underside of the crossbar.

Gardner was West Brom's biggest threat and he once more came close in the 68th minute after a good cross from Pocognoli, yet his header went narrowly wide.

Mbokani could have doubled Norwich's lead and effectively put the match to bed after a corner from Jarvis, but he lost his balance and the chance went begging.

Rickie Lambert had an opportunity to equalise with 10 minutes left on the clock, but Declan Rudd did enough to tip it over the bar.

Lafferty then struck after a quick counter-attack to double his side's lead, before Pocognoli diverted the ball into his own net to make it 3-0 and end West Brom's cup ambitions.