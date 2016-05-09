Norwich City v Watford: Neil desperate to limit mistakes

Alex Neil says Norwich City cannot afford to make any mistakes when they take on Watford on Wednesday as the strugglers continue their battle for Premier League survival.

Norwich sit four points behind Sunderland with two games to go and they desperately need to beat Watford, while also relying on Sam Allardyce's men dropping points against Everton, to take their fight against relegation to the final day of the season on Sunday.

Neil acknowledged the Canaries have made too many errors compared to their rivals and has urged his team to improve, with no margin for error remaining.

"To be a team at this level and compete, you're going to have to limit mistakes across a season," Neil told the official Norwich website.

"Not only that, you're going to have to create more chances and score when those opportunities arise.

"There are teams in and about us who manage to do that better than us, and that's why we're in the situation we're in.

"I think we've made it really tough for ourselves regardless. If you continue to make bad decisions, then it's not going to be enough."

Norwich will be without the injured Jonny Howson (knee), while Andre Wisdom (knee), Timm Klose (knee) and Alexander Tettey (ankle) are all unavailable due to injury, too.

Watford, meanwhile, have been struggling to replicate their impressive form of the first half of the season, but are already guaranteed another year of top-flight football.

They were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool on Sunday after narrowly defeating relegated Aston Villa 3-2 the week before and Ikechi Anya is keen to end the season on a high in their last two games.

"I feel like we're just missing that clinical edge that we had at the start of the season," Anya told the Watford website.

"As long as you're making chances, I think that's a good sign.

"We can still get 50 points. Historically for promoted teams it's just about staying up and we've maintained our status, so we're now trying to finish as good as we can."

Watford will be without Valon Behrami due to a rib injury, while a knee problem keeps Etienne Capoue out of action.

Key Opta facts:

- Norwich City managed just one shot on target in their 2-0 defeat to Watford back in December.

- Watford have won four of their last six league visits to Carrow Road.

- Norwich City have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches at Carrow Road.

- A league-low eight different players have scored for Watford in the Premier League this season.

- Watford hitman Odion Ighalo has failed to score in his last 12 top-flight appearances after bagging 14 in 23 before that.