Norwich extend Christoph Zimmermann stay

Defender Christoph Zimmermann has signed a new contract with Norwich, the Premier League club have announced.

The 26-year-old centre-back played a crucial role as the Canaries were promoted back to the top-flight last season.

Zimmermann, who joined from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, has agreed terms on a deal which ties him to Carrow Road until 2023.

“I am very thankful to the club for offering me the opportunity to extend my contract and to sign a new deal,” the German told canaries.co.uk

“I think from when I started, I never made a secret of what the people, club and the whole region means to me and how my feelings are for everything we are doing here so for that of course, I am really pleased and happy to have four more years with Norwich City.

“There is lots of excitement about the new season and we are really happy to be in the Premier League.”

The new deal comes hot on the heels of playmaker Emi Buendia also agreeing a fresh contract, the Argentinian signing a five-year deal on Tuesday – while striker Teemu Pukki extended his stay earlier in the summer.

With Norwich looking to reward the squad that unexpectedly won the Sky Bet Championship last year, there are also reports that full-back Max Aarons is in line for an improved contract.

Boss Daniel Farke has also been fairly busy bringing in new recruits with goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann and winger Patrick Roberts having joined on season-long loan deals from Schalke and Manchester City respectively.

Norwich have also signed forward Josip Drmic from Borussia Monchengladbach and former Arsenal youngster Charlie Gilmour.