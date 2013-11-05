Norwich fined following Cardiff incident

The charge relates to an incident in the 94th minute of the club's Premier League tie with Cardiff on October 26, which ended 0-0.

Norwich midfielder Leroy Fer put the ball in the net after it had been put out of play so a team-mate of his could receive treatment, leading to a melee of players.

While Norwich have accepted the standard penalty for the misdemeanour, Cardiff have rejected that sanction and will now be the subject to a further hearing.

A statement from the FA explained: "The charge was that the club (Norwich) failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 94th minute of this fixture.

"Cardiff were also charged with the same breach which they have admitted, however, the club has rejected the standard penalty. A non-personal hearing will now determine the penalty."