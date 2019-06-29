Norwich close in on TWO signings - report

Norwich have begun building their Premier League squad by moving for two promising young players.

According to Sky Sports News they have bid £6m for Preston attacker Callum Robinson, although the Championship club have quickly moved to deny the reports on their official Twitter page.

Robinson, a Republic of Ireland international, scored 12 goals for Preston last season, mostly playing as a left-sided attacker.

It also looks like the club are closing in on Belgium U21 defender Rocky Bushiri.

Bushiri is currently at KV Oostende, but spent last season on loan at Eupen where he was a regular in the side.

His performances look to have earned himself a move to Carrow Road, with a fee in the region of €100,000.

Still only 19, it could be that Bushiri is being signed for the U23s – however, it's thought he could challenge for the first team. In any case, for such a small fee, it looks like shrewd business from Daniel Farke.

NOW READ

Who to keep an eye on when assembling your 2019-20 Fantasy Premier League side

Frank Lampard's eventful first year in management