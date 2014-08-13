Norwich suspend fans over alleged racism

The Championship club launched an investigation after their first game back in the second tier was further soured by complaints from fans at Molineux that fellow Norwich supporters had been guilty of racism.

Norwich on Wednesday released a statement revealing that two male supporters have been banned from attending home matches while the investigation continues and vowed to impose lifetime suspensions if the duo are found guilty.

The Norfolk outfit have also given information provided to them to police.

A statement on Norwich's official website said: "Norwich City can confirm two male supporters have been suspended from attending games at Carrow Road, pending the outcome of the club’s on-going investigation into allegations of racist abuse at last Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

"As previously reported the club has received numerous complaints from Norwich supporters who were at the match and we would like to thank all of those who have come forward to provide detailed eye-witness accounts of the incident.

"If, as a result of our investigation, the club is satisfied any individuals are guilty of racist behaviour, we will issue them with lifetime bans from attending games at Carrow Road.

"We have passed our evidence on to police, who are also investigating the matter."

Norwich were also moved to look into racist abuse from their own fans directed at former manager Chris Hughton on social network Facebook last season, although confirmation of any punishments were not disclosed by the club.