Not even Messi could replace Gerrard - Can

Emre Can is keen to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, but claims that not even Lionel Messi could take the former captain's place at Anfield.

Gerrard left Liverpool for LA Galaxy at the end of last season, with Germany international Can touted as one of his long-term successors in the club's engine room.

But the 21-year-old feels that Gerrard is simply irreplaceable.

"I don't think anyone can replace Gerrard, be it Messi or whoever," Can told the Daily Mail.

"Of course I would like to follow in his path but he really was the best player for Liverpool, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well."

Liverpool are unbeaten under the management of new boss Jurgen Klopp and Can is hopeful that his compatriot can guide them to Champions League qualification.

He added: "Jurgen Klopp does have a winning mentality, he is hungry for titles. And the way we work is that if we believe it, we have the ability to win a match.

"The win at Chelsea was extremely important because we hadn’t won an away game for a long time.

"We want to play in the Champions League. With hard work, hopefully we will get back into the top four. We have a good chance."