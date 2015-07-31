'This is not my Sampdoria' - president Ferrero

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is planning to buy more players after watching his team suffer a humiliating defeat in the third round of UEFA Europa League qualifying on Thursday.

Playing in the tournament after city and Serie A rivals Genoa withdrew their UEFA license appeal regarding the shared Stadio Luigi Ferraris not being up to standard, Sampdoria lost their 'home' leg at Turin's Stadio Olimpico 4-0 to Serbian visitors Vojvodina.

New coach Walter Zenga, who succeeded Sinisa Mihajlovic, and players were subjected to abuse post-match, such was the manner of the performance.

Ferrero apologised to the club's fans afterwards and promised to reinforce the squad, having failed to do so despite being linked with moves for Mario Balotelli and Antonio Cassano.

"I can only say that I thank our fans, who as always were marvellous," Ferrero said via the club's official website.

"We deservedly lost and I can only apologise. This was a game that we got completely wrong. The emotions around summer matches can trip you up and this was a genuine blackout.

"This is not my Samp, it is not the strong team that we built and intend to reinforce.

"Perhaps it was written in the stars that we would not go into the Europa League. In any case, we have a second game to play and in football you must never say never.

"I am sure this team is strong. We will make more buys, but they cannot play in the return leg. I repeat, the fans were the only winners, once again they were generous and extraordinary."