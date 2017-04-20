Not now, not in the future - Klopp dismisses Liverpool move for Hart

Jurgen Klopp has firmly ruled out the prospect of Liverpool making a move for England goalkeeper Joe Hart at the end of the season.

Hart is currently on loan at Torino in Serie A, with his future prospects at parent club Manchester City apparently bleak under Pep Guardiola despite having a contract that runs until 2019.

Liverpool are among a number of leading English clubs to have been linked with the 30-year-old and The Sun reported this week that Klopp had signed off on a £20million move, having failed to be fully convinced by Anfield keepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

But speaking at a news conference to preview Sunday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace, Klopp took the opportunity to dismiss the rumour out of hand when asked more generally about the goalkeeping position.

"The awkward thing about the goalkeepers is, even when you don't say the name… is it about Joe Hart?

"We don't normally talk about things like this but in this specific case I think we can. He's a fantastic goalkeeper and the goalkeeper of the English national team, so the highest quality.

"But we have the highest quality goalkeepers. That's how it is. It's not for us – not in a moment and hopefully not in the future. That's not because of Joe.

"We already have two strong goalkeepers and [Danny] Ward is at Huddersfield playing a brilliant season. He is our player, so bring him back next year and there is competition.

"The young ones are making big steps so the situation around the goalkeepers good. I understand the question but I cannot give the answer probably a few people want."