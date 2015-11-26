'Not of the professional standard' - Garde drops Grealish

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde says the actions of Jack Grealish were "not professional" and has dropped him from the squad for the Premier League game at home to Watford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old midfielder was pictured partying after his side's 4-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park last Saturday and then spotted socialising again the following day, despite having a training session coming up on Monday.

Garde has already indicated he expects more from Grealish's performances and the Frenchman has now hit out at the youngster's off-field actions, while confirming he will continue to train with the Under-21s following his latest indiscretion.

"He will not be included in the squad for Watford," the manager told a news conference.

"[His actions] are not of the professional standard that I expect from my players and that is why Jack is training in the Under-21 team.

"He is not playing at the weekend and at this stage, I think that is enough.

"Jack has got a lot of ability but he needs to improve his game and work at it.''

According to Garde, there was no issue with Grealish not travelling back on the team bus after the Everton loss, with the player's choice of activity prompting the rebuke.

''Sometimes, players in every country ask to stay in the city where we are playing," the former Lyon coach said.

"It is not a problem for me, it can happen once or twice during a season. The problem for me was not him not being on the bus."

Grealish has experienced plenty of negative publicity since breaking into the Villa first team last season. He was pictured lying on the street, apparently unconscious, during a holiday to Tenerife and spotted inhaling nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

Villa are bottom of the Premier League table with only one win from 13 matches. Grealish has only played the full 90 minutes in four of those games.