Nothing compares to Clasico for Kluivert

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert believes nothing compares to the special intensity of El Clasico.

Netherlands international Kluivert memorably launched his fledgling career by scoring the winner for Ajax against favourites AC Milan in the 1995 Champions League final, before going on to represent the latter club in their fierce derbies against Inter.

But Kluivert, remembers matches against Real Madrid from his subsequent six-year spell at Barcelona with particular fondness.

"Those games are amazing, you don't have any other Clasico around the world," he told Omnisport.

"I played Inter against Milan, but Barcelona-Madrid is a different ball-game."

Madrid are aiming to avenge the humiliating 4-0 loss they suffered on home turf against their bitter rivals in November.

Kluivert scored the equaliser in a 2-1 Barcelona win at the Santiago Bernabeu in April 2004 and concedes winning on enemy territory is a particularly sweet feeling in El Clasico.

"All the games that I played at the Nou Camp and Bernabeu [were memorable], especially the Bernabeu if you won the game," he added.

"It's a perfect and beautiful stadium to play in. But if you win a game in Santiago Bernabeu it gives such a boost to individual players and the team, of course."