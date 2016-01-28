Nottingham Forest v Watford: Flores respects FA Cup

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores insists he is taking the FA Cup seriously as his team prepare for a fourth-round tie at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The away side have only won one of their last six Premier League matches, but they still sit 10th in the table and were able to beat Newcastle United this month to reach this stage of the competition.

Forest, meanwhile, defeated QPR to get through and come into the tie on a solid run of form having not lost in their last 13 matches, conceding only seven goals during that span.

The two teams met at the City Ground last April, with Watford winning that Championship fixture 3-1 on their way to promotion and Flores is looking forward to a traditional cup occasion.

"I admired the FA Cup a lot from a distance when I was in other leagues," Flores told the club's official website.

"It is a very historic competition and I remember a lot of finals when I was younger. We respect a lot this competition, we try to pick the best team that is possible in this moment and hopefully we have the possibility to go for the win as well.

"We have to think about everything, so now is the perfect time to take other players who are training well and who deserve to play. It is necessary for everybody to do their best and to have a very good performance.

"We have to play with very good players so we will try to choose the line-up well, but all the players who go to the pitch will have my confidence.

"It is amazing to think that maybe 4,000 Watford fans will follow our team again. I love them because they follow us during the season every time.

"I say it always, we are making a big effort every single week with an idea to show them that we have a big spirit, soul and ambition to transmit the dreams of the Watford fans."

Forest defender Eric Lichaj is aware his team will have to produce a performance with few mistakes if they are to challenge a side of Watford's quality.

He said: "It is a Premier League team so they will have some quality players. We will have to be on top form to do something special.

"Hopefully the fans will be roaring for us, we can get a few goals and we will see what happens. Everyone is working together and you can tell defensively we are on point."