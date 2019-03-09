Now we’re back on top we want to stay there, says Bayern boss Kovac

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has urged his side to finish the job after reclaiming top spot in the Bundesliga with a 6-0 hammering of Wolfsburg.

Champions for the last five years, Bayern have made up seven points on early pace-setters Borussia Dortmund and leapfrogged them on goal difference following a fine display at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, becoming the Bundesliga’s highest-scoring foreign player in the process, while Serge Gnabry, James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich were also on target.

Dortmund returned to winning ways with a late 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, but Bayern are two goals better off with nine matches remaining.

And Kovac wants Bayern, 5-1 winners at Borussia Monchengladbach last time out, to maintain their high standards.

“I’m very satisfied with the match, I liked the way we played, we were never in trouble,” he told the club’s official website.

“We should have scored more goals. It was a good continuation of the Gladbach match.

“We are where we wanted to be, at the top of the table, and we want to stay there.

“But nothing’s happened, we still have many matches.”

Wolfsburg arrived in Munich unbeaten in five Bundesliga matches and eyeing fifth place.

But they were well beaten and coach Bruno Labbadia had no complaints.

He said: “There’s no point beating around the bush. We saw a very, very strong FC Bayern team whereas we were weak.

“The margin of victory was deserved. Many things didn’t work as they usually do, we failed as a team. We must accept that, even if it hurts.”