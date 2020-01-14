Nuno Espirito Santo confident of bolstering Wolves squad during January

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo remains confident Wolves will land his transfer targets to boost their thin squad.

The club are chasing a defender and a striker in the January window.

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo remains at Molineux but is expected to move on loan elsewhere this month once he finds a new club, while forward Patrick Cutrone joined Fiorentina last week.

Wolves head to Manchester United on Wednesday for their FA Cup third-round replay and Nuno is sure the club will sign reinforcements.

“I’m confident, I don’t think on ‘ifs’,” he said.

“It’s very difficult for all the clubs. It’s a transfer window which isn’t the best one.

“Many players are involved in their teams. Sometimes you want a target and they are not available because they are playing.

“Sometimes you want things to move faster than they do. It’s a tough moment but we’re working on it.”

Wolves drew 0-0 with United at Molineux in the first tie, the only game in their last seven outings where they have not conceded the first goal.

Wolves came from behind to beat Norwich and Manchester City while earning a point against Newcastle at the weekend but Nuno remains unhappy.

He added: “I take it as a negative, we should try to score first. We should try to compete, I’m aware, everyone is aware, let’s try to do it tomorrow.”

The game at Old Trafford is also Wolves’ 38th of the season after starting their campaign in the Europa League qualifiers in July.

But Nuno – who has used just 19 players in the league this season – is proud of how his squad have handled the extra workload.

“It’s about the way they prepare themselves on a daily basis with the way they recover and compete, credit to all the players,” he said.

“It’s the most important game, the next one is always the most important.”

Diogo Jota remains out with a bad dead leg, Bruno Jordao (ankle) is absent and Willy Boly’s fractured ankle keeps him sidelined.