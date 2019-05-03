Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are in a good place

Nuno Espirito Santo believes Wolves have the perfect remedy for success ahead of being awarded an honorary doctorate.

The 45-year-old will become an honorary doctor of sport after the University of Wolverhampton recognised his contribution to the club’s rise in the Premier League.

He will be presented with the honour on the pitch before Saturday’s visit of Fulham and feels Wolves are in the best of health.

“When you perform well and achieve good results against tough teams and opponents, it always increases the levels of confidence,” boss Nuno said.

“In every game when things aren’t going well, we try to achieve a moment of reaction – from all of us. The focus is always to improve in training and then try to perform well in the competition.

“We’ve always been able to bounce back. In life, in football, there are not always good moments, so you have to react to those that don’t go so well by doing what you always do.

“We always speak of unity and togetherness and the players have shown a lot to bounce back – mainly character.”

Victory over Fulham would almost guarantee Nuno’s side will finish seventh in their first season back in the Premier League for six years.

Seventh place would bank Wolves an extra £27million on top of any TV money and would give the club a route back to Europe for the first time since 1980 if Watford lose in the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

Nuno refused to entertain talk of the Europa League but admitted he was pleased to be recognised for Wolves’ achievements.

“I’m very proud and very honoured. Since we arrived, always been very well received by everybody, by the people of the city,” he said.

“I’m only one person that is here and will receive this prize but this award goes beyond myself it’s all the people that are working here; the players, the staff, the employees of the club, the fans.

“It’s an award that means a lot for everybody. For the club it’s the recognition of something so important, like a university, so I’m very proud.”

Nuno has no fresh injury worries ahead of game with the already-relegated Cottagers.