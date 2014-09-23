Nuno lauds Valencia players after Getafe win

Nuno's men continued their unbeaten start to the season with the victory – aided by goals in the first 20 minutes from Paco Alcacer and Andre Gomes.

Rodrigo wrapped up the win with 18 minutes to play, scoring a penalty before he was sent off, as Valencia moved to second in the table.

But despite Valencia's lofty standing, Nuno – who expressed his joy with his players – insisted it meant little at this stage.

"We played a great game," Nuno said.

"In the first half, we had scoring chances and we were efficient. It was a very deserved victory and we played well.

"Today we played a good, focused and efficient game. Our position in the table isn't important right now [though].

"The sense of euphoria is over and we're now thinking about the next match against Cordoba."

On Rodrigo's dismissal – for two yellow cards – Nuno admitted he was thinking about taking the forward off earlier.

But the 23-year-old, signed from Benfica in the close-season, was offering too much to Valencia's forward play, the coach said.

"He was sent off and I was thinking about taking him off soon," he added.

"But he gives us so much in the attack and at that moment, the play dictated that he needed to be on the pitch."