Nuremberg 'have to keep fighting', says Pinola

The club sit a point adrift of safety in 17th following a 2-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, and have just one win from their last seven matches.

However, defender Pinola believes his side have what it takes to remain in the German top flight, and has issued his team-mates with a rallying call.

"We have to get up again and keep fighting," he is quoted as saying by Bild. "We still have five games in which we will give everything.

"We have quality. We need to be strong in the head and get up again.

"Together we can do it!"

Nuremberg travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday seeking a first away win since February 16.