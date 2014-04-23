Nuremberg suspend head coach Verbeek

The Dutchman, along with assistant Raymond Libregts, has been removed from his position following a run of eight defeats in nine fixtures, which have left Nuremberg five points adrift of guaranteed safety.

Under-23 manager Roger Prinzen will take charge of the squad for their remaining three matches, and sporting director Martin Bader is scheduled to host a press conference later on Monday.

Verbeek only arrived at Nuremberg in October, taking on his first managerial role outside his native Netherlands, where he had spells in charge of Heracles, Heerenveen, Feyenoord and AZ.

However, he has found life difficult in the German top flight and has picked up just five wins in 22 matches.

In a statement, Bader said of interim boss Prinzen: "Roger knows the team well and has already proven that he can help the team quickly in a serious situation.

"He is a positive trainer who approaches the job very realistically, but also with the necessary optimism."

Nuremberg visit Mainz on Saturday, before hosting Hannover and closing the season at Schalke.