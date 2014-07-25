Nuremberg's Kiyotake moves to Hannover

The Japan international - who played at this year's World Cup - has spent the past two seasons at the Grundig-Stadion after moving from Cerezo Osaka in his homeland.

However, the attacking midfielder was unable to prevent Nurnberg from being relegated to Germany's second tier and he has now penned a contract until 2018 with Bundesliga side Hannover.

"Kiyotake is a versatile attacking player, a strong passer of the ball and great at set-pieces," head coach Tayfun Korkut told Hannover's official website.

"I'm delighted that we've managed to complete the deal before the start our training camp on Sunday."

Hannover sporting director, Dirk Dufner, added: "Kiyotake is just 24 years old, so his development is by no means over.

"He's managed to draw attention to himself during his first two seasons in the Bundesliga as well as with the national team."

Kiyotake scored seven goals in 64 Bundesliga matches for Nurnberg.

His move completes a second deal in as many days for Hannover after they signed midfielder Ceyhun Gulselam from Galatasaray on Thursday.