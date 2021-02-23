Nurkovic fit but five stars missing as Chiefs look ahead to Horoya clash

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that striker Samir Nurkovic has overcome a niggle and will be available for Tuesday’s CAF Champions League clash against Horoya of Guinea, but five other stars are set to miss the game through injury.

Amakhosi were held to 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on the weekend and now have to quickly shift their attention to their first ever CAF Champions League group game.

Gavin Hunt’s team saw their first match of the competition against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco was postponed after issues regarding travel and coronavirus restrictions.

They will thus be desperate to pick up a victory on Tuesday and get their competition off to a good start but they will be without Khama Billiat, Happy Mashiane, Dumisani Zuma, Mulomowandau Mathoho and Kgotso Moleko for the clash.

Along with Nurkovic, midfielder Willard Katsande has also managed to shake off his niggle and is available for selection

“Unavailable Players: Injuries: Billiat, Mashiane, Zuma, Mathoho Family Responsibility: Moleko Players available for selection after Saturday’s niggles: Nurković and Katsande,” Chiefs confirmed on the club’s official Twitter account.