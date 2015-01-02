N'Zonzi: United draw a platform to build on

Thursday's 1-1 draw at the Britannia Stadium extended Stoke's unbeaten run to three league matches, leaving them a point behind 10th-placed Newcastle United.

Stoke caused United problems throughout their New Year's Day clash and saw Mame Biram Diouf spurn a golden opportunity prior to Peter Crouch hitting the post in the second half.

N'Zonzi was proud of their display and thinks they are well set for a positive second half of the campaign.

"Every player put a shift in," he told the club's official website. "I thought we were excellent and everybody has done brilliantly to come through a tough period with so many games so close to each other.

"Our work rate was second to none and I thought we troubled them quite often, so there are definitely plenty of positives to take.

"The point is a great start to the New Year for us and I think we will keep improving as the rest of the season goes along."

N'Zonzi has started every league game for Mark Hughes' side this season, scoring in the reverse fixture against United in December.