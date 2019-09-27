Oakley banned for Accies

Hamilton striker George Oakley is suspended for the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Livingston.

Oakley was sent off in last weekend’s goalless draw with St Mirren.

Johnny Hunt is back in the squad after injury but goalkeeper Ryan Fulton remains on the sidelines.

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is a major doubt after suffering an ankle injury in the midweek defeat to Rangers.

Defender Ricki Lamie was also undergoing treatment after the cup loss but could make the Ladbrokes Premiership match.

Forward Chris Erskine (pelvis), midfielder Scott Pittman (knee) and Alan Lithgow (hamstring) are still out while Hakeem Odoffin is still working his way back after surgery.

Provisional Hamilton squad: Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Easton, Hamilton, McMann, Hunt, Want, McGowan, Gogic, Mimnaugh, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Alston, Smith, Cunningham, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Adedoyin, Moyo, Davies, Martin, Southwood.

Provisional Livingston squad: Stewart, Devlin, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Savane, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Erskine, Stobbs, Souda, Tiffoney, Pepe, Sibbald, Henderson, Robinson, Sarkic.