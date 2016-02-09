Oblak extends Atletico deal

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has agreed a one-year contract extension at Atletico Madrid that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The Slovenia international arrived at the Vicente Calderon in 2014 from Benfica following Thibaut Courtois' return to parent club Chelsea and initially served largely as a back-up to Miguel Angel Moya under Diego Simeone.

However, the 23-yea-old has played every minute of Atletico's La Liga campaign this term, conceding a league-best figure of 11 goals.

With Oblak in line for La Liga's Ricardo Zamora Trophy for the lowest goals-to-games ratio, an Atleti statement read: "Jan Oblak and our club have reached an agreement to extend the contract of the Slovenian goalkeeper until 2021.

"The current Zamora of La Liga put his signature to his new contract on Tuesday at the Vicente Calderon stadium, thus linking himself with our club for one more season."