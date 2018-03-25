Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry

Atletico Madrid have recalled Jan Oblak from international duty with Slovenia due to concern about his fitness.

The club are concerned about "discomfort" the goalkeeper has experienced during recent weeks and asked Slovenia to allow him to return to Spain "to avoid any risk of a relapse".

The 25-year-old picked up an injury to his left gluteus this month and missed both legs of the Europa League last-16 win over Lokomotiv Moscow.

He will skip Slovenia's game with Belarus on Tuesday and return to Madrid, where medical staff are expected to assess his condition.

Atleti face a tough run of fixtures in the coming weeks, starting with a home LaLiga game against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side then meet Sporting CP in the Europa League quarter-final first leg before a derby clash with Real Madrid on April 8.