Obraniak planning Werder Bremen departure

The Poland international joined the Bundesliga outfit from Bordeaux in January on a deal that runs until 2016.

However, Obraniak has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at Weserstadion and he was linked with Premier League duo West Ham and Sunderland in the last transfer window.

A move failed to bear fruit but the 29-year-old is keen to depart for pastures new as he hopes to be part of Poland's squad for Euro 2016, should they qualify for the tournament.

"I don't think that it is a problem to admit I want to move away [from Werder Bremen]," he told Bild.

"This is not a mistake. It's just the way I am, it's my character. I like to point things out.

"My ambition is to play in Euro 2016 for Poland, therefore I need to play regular matches. It's just reasonable to move clubs because of that."