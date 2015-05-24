Odegaard enjoys 'nervous' Real Madrid debut

Martin Odegaard conceded he was beset by nerves as he prepared to make his Real Madrid debut, though that was replaced by pride as he became the Spanish giants' youngest La Liga player.

Norwegian prodigy Odegaard was brought on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 7-3 win over Getafe, replacing star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo no less.

Despite his tender age of 16 years and 157 days, Odegaard – already a full international – looked at ease in possession, completing all 17 of his attempted passes.

"I was a little bit nervous about playing in front of so many people, but I tried to enjoy the moment," he told Real's official website.

"It's a special day, I feel very proud and very happy.

"I've had a really good time in my first season at Real Madrid and I've felt very comfortable."